NEET Counselling 2020: First round from Oct 27; know full schedule, process
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 begins: How to apply for Andhra Pradesh colleges

AP EAMCET counselling 2020: Those who have cleared AP EAMCET exam 2020 can appear for counselling to seek admission in Andhra Pradesh-based colleges. Register now at apeamcet.nic.in

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

AP EAMCET 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced counselling for the admissions to various BE, B.Tech and Pharmacy courses on the basis of the AP EAMCET 2020 examination. AP EAMCET Counselling would take into account the marks scored by the candidates in the competitive examination as well as in the Intermediate or 10+2 examination. Candidates can visit the official website, apeamcet.nic.in to complete the registration and pay fee.

AP EAMCET counselling 2020: Eligibility

Candidates who have qualified AP EAMCET 2020 examination and also cleared their Class 12 board exams are eligible to apply for AP EAMCET 2020 Counselling. Minimum age requirement for the counselling process is 16 years, as on December 31, 2020.

Students under OC category ought to have scored a minimum of 45% in their qualifying examination. Minimum per cent requirement for reserved category candidates is 40%. 44.5% and 39.5% and above are acceptable.

AP EAMCET 2020 Counselling: Documents required

Class 10th certificate

Class 12th certificate

VI class to Intermediate study certificates

Caste Certificate

Income Certificate/Ration Card

Economically Weaker section(EWS) certificate

Physically Challenged Certificate

Residence Certificate

APEAMCET counselling 2020: Here’s what to do

1. Visit the apeamcet.nic.in

2. Click on pay processing fee, log-in and pay fee

3. Click on ‘verification status’ link, only those who have paid will be eligible for exercising choices

4. Upload documents to be eligible for course/colleges under reservation

5. Create a log-in and password

6. Select colleges and courses based on preference

AP EAMCET 2020 Counselling: Processing Fee

The candidates participating in the AP EAMCET 2020 examination need to pay the processing fee of Rs 1,200 before attending the certificate verification.

About AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

First Published: Fri, October 23 2020. 12:57 IST

