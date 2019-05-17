AP EDCET 2019 result to be out by Sri Venkateswara University today

Sri Venkateswara University is likely to declare common entrance test ( 2019) result today. The 2019 result will be announced on the official website: sche.ap.gov.in. The exam for 2019 was held on May 6. According to reports, the result was earlier expected on May 15, but Sri Venkateswara University authority postponed the results for today. The university will also publish the final answer key to be used for preparing results. Around 14,019 candidates applied for AP EDCET 2019, which was conducted by the university on behalf of AP State Council of Higher The exam was conducted for the admissions into B.Ed course in various colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to check AP EDCET 2019 results through the official website:

— Visit the official website: sche.ap.gov.in

— Click on the link “AP EdCET 2019”

— Enter your registration number and hall ticket number in the space provided.

— Click on the submit button.

— The AP EDCET 2019 results will be displayed on the

— Download and take the print out of your AP EDCET Score Card 2019 for future reference.

AP EDCET Merit List 2019

The AP EDCET Merit List 2019 will be prepared on the basis of the marks secured by candidates in the exam. In case of tie in total marks, candidates scoring more marks in Part C will get higher position in the merit list. In case of candidates getting equal marks in each of the parts of the test paper, the age factor shall be taken into consideration for relative ranking and the older candidates shall be given priority.