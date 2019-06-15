AP Inter Supply Result 2019: BIEAP supplementary exam results released

-
The Board of Inetrmediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the Intermediate result for supplementary examinations on Thursday. The AP Inter Supply Result 2019 has been released on the exam convenor BIEAP's official website www.bieap.gov.in.
The Directorate of Government Examination Telangana State SSC Public Examination will also host the results on www. results.cgg.gov.in.
The supplementary examination were held on May 14 to May 22 for students who failed in a subject or two. 500,000 students took the supplementary examinations to clear their examinations in the second attempt.
Students can follow these simple steps to check their results:
1. Visit the official www.bieap.gov.in
2. Click on 'AP Inter Supply Results'
3. Enter your roll number or resgistration numner and click on the 'submit' button.
4. Your result will be displayed on the screen
5. Download the result and print a copy of the same for future reference.