Average salary up 8% to Rs 24.3 lakh as XLRI wraps up placement in two days

The average offered by recruiters rose by eight per cent to Rs 24.30 lakh a year, while highest international offer stood at Rs 58.5 lakh in the recently concluded recruitment process at XLRI-Xavier School of Management.

XLRI-Xavier School of Management said on Wednesday that it achieved 100 per cent for both all the 359 candidates of the outgoing 2018-20 batch of two-year postgraduate diploma in human resource management and two-year postgraduate diploma in business management.

The final recruitment process at the had 108 recruiters participating, with 362 domestic and international offers. There wer 24 new recruiters. Median salary, on the other hand, increased by 9.5 per cent to Rs 23 lakh this year, from Rs 21 lakh per annum in 2019.

Consulting firms continued to lead the placement process, extending 26 per cent of all offers, followed by sales and marketing (21 per cent) and banking, insurance & financial services, or BFSI (17 per cent). Overall, KPMG and Pricewaterhouse Coopers made the highest number of offers among the regular recruiters.

According to the institute, the batch also received the highest number of offers through pre-placement offers (PPOs) with 43 per cent being placed via the route.

New recruiters included companies such as Arga Investment Company, Tolaram Group, M H Alshaya, Myntra, Power Finance Corporation, Delhivery, JCB, Thoucentric, Welspun, Diageo, Varroc, and CK Birla, amongst others, while PSUs included Power Finance Corporation and GAIL.

Other top recruiters in consulting, FMCG, telecom and pharma included the likes of McKinsey & Co., Bain & Co., The Boston Consulting Group, Accenture Strategy, P&G, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Colgate Palmolive, Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s, Astra Zeneca, and GlaxoSmithKline, among others.

Marquee recruiters from BFSI, ITeS, e-commerce and analytics included Citibank, J.P Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Amazon, Ola, Media.net, Google, Flipkart, Tech Mahindra and TCS, among others.

Meanwhile, Fr. J Christie, Director, - Xavier School of Management stated that with top companies coming for recruitment to the B-school, interest in XLRI's students has been "tremendous". "We attribute the excellent this year as an affirmation by the industry of the high-standard of management-centric that we strive to deliver to our students."