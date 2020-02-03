CA result: CA Foundation result to be declared today on icaiexam.icai.org

CA result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to declare Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Result (old and new courses) and CA Intermediate result. The exams were held in November 2019. Candidates can check their CA result 2019 on the following websites: icaiexam. org, caresults. org, icai.nic.in. According to the official notification released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the CA Result is to be published today.

Candidates who had registered their email id on the official website will also get their results via mail.

CA result: Steps to check ICAI CA Intermediate, CA Foundation result

— Visit the official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in

— Click on 'CA Foundation result' or 'CA Intermediate result' link

— Type in your roll number, DoB other details

— Click on 'submit'

— CA Foundation result, CA Intermediate result will be displayed on the screen. — Download it for future reference.

CA Foundation merit list and CA Intermediate merit list will also be available on the official website (up to the 50th rank).

Check CA result via SMS

Foundation Examination (New Course): CAFND (Space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND000543 and send the message to: 58888.

About ICAI:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.

The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.