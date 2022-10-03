Calicut University: Results of the second semester announced at uoc.ac.in

Calicut University has announced the second semester results for undergraduate degree programmes and the candidates who had appeared for the exams can visit the official website of the university to check the results, according to Jagaran Josh. The results of the Regular, Supplementary, and Improvement exams have been made public by the university.



Students must go to the official website and input their Calicut University registration number and password in the result link (http://results.uoc.ac.in/) in order to view the Calicut University 2nd Semester Results 2022.



Candidates should double-check the information provided in the online mark sheet when checking the Calicut University second semester results 2022. It should be noted that the university will soon release the students’ original certificates. The original certificates will be available at the respective colleges.



How to access the 2022 Calicut University Results



Here are the steps that students can follow for checking their results:



Step 1: Visit the official website of Calicut University

Step 2: Select the Result link under Pareeksha Bhavan

Step 3: Scroll through the result links mentioned on the website

Step 4: Click on the subject link and enter the registration number and password

Step 5: Download the Calicut University Semester Result for further reference



Information provided on the Calicut University Result sheet



The following information will be given on the second semester result sheet of Calicut University:



Name and Roll Number of the students

Name of the examination

Marks secured in internal exam

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks secured

Minimum marks required

Grade secured

Qualifying status of candidate