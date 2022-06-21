CBSE board term 2 results 2022: Class 10th, 12th results will be out soon

10th, 12th term 2 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) will likely announce the results for Class 10 term 2 examinations this month, while the board will declare the results for Class 12 for second week of July, media reports said.

class 10 results will be declared by June-end or the first week of July, board sources told Careers360. They said that the class 12 students can expect their results in July. The board, however, has not made any official announcement as of now.

The sources said that the evaluation process for class 10 examinations are almost finished, and the board will soon announce the dates of result.

The will declare the results of class 10, 12 board exams on their official websites, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

More than 350,000 students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams this year that were held from April 26 to June 15.

Once CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 are declared, students can check their score on the website, here's how:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to 'results' tab link

Step 3: Now, candidates will be redirected to a new page. Choose between 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' and 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link

Step 4: Log in using your credentials, which will include your roll numbers and click 'submit'

Your results will now appear on the screen, download PDF and take out a hard copy for future references.

The CBSE term 2 result 2022 of students will have the overall performance students in term 1 and 2 exams.