CBSE board term 2 results 2022: Class 10th, 12th results will be out soon

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
UP board 12th result 2022 declared on upresults.nic; all you need to know
UP board 10th result 2022 declared on upresults.nic; how to download marks
MP Board 10th result 2022 out on mpbse.nic.in; get direct download link
MP Board 12th result 2022 declared on mpbse.nic.in: Steps to download marks
-
CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely announce the results for Class 10 term 2 examinations this month, while the board will declare the results for Class 12 for second week of July, media reports said.
CBSE class 10 results will be declared by June-end or the first week of July, board sources told Careers360. They said that the class 12 students can expect their results in July. The board, however, has not made any official announcement as of now.
The sources said that the evaluation process for class 10 examinations are almost finished, and the board will soon announce the dates of result.
The CBSE will declare the results of class 10, 12 board exams on their official websites, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.
More than 350,000 students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams this year that were held from April 26 to June 15.
Once CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 are declared, students can check their score on the website, here's how:
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to 'results' tab link
Step 3: Now, candidates will be redirected to a new page. Choose between 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' and 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link
Step 4: Log in using your credentials, which will include your roll numbers and click 'submit'
Your results will now appear on the screen, download PDF and take out a hard copy for future references.
The CBSE term 2 result 2022 of students will have the overall performance students in term 1 and 2 exams.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor