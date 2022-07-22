CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 declared at cbse.gov.in - check details here

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Friday, July 22 released the 12 results 2022 on its website. Class 12 candidates can check their results at the board's official website, .gov.in.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check and download their marksheet using their roll numbers and other required details as credentials. The Results 2022 will only include scores secured by students in each subject and their total score.

Here's how you can check Result 2022:

Go the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in On the homepage, go to 'results' tab link. Ccandidates will be redirected to a new page. There are three links provided by the board for 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022'. Click on any one of them Log in using your credentials, which will include your roll numbers and click 'submit' Your result will now appear on screen. Download the same and keep a hard copy for future reference

This year the CBSE conducted Class 10 and 12 examinations in two terms. The syllabus was divided into two halves. The term 1 exams were MCQ-based and term 2 was subjective.

The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or repeat status. The final CBSE 2022 result has been released along with the term 2 exam result. CBSE term 1 board exams conducted in November - December 2021 and were held for multiple-choice questions. The term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and was held in April-May 2022.

More than 3.4 million (Class 10 and 12) students have appeared this year from India and abroad for the .