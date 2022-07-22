CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 declared at cbse.gov.in - check details here

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
MP Board 12th result 2022 declared on mpbse.nic.in: Steps to download marks
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
CBSE board term 2 results 2022: Class 10th, 12th results will be out soon
UP board 12th result 2022 declared on upresults.nic; all you need to know
-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, July 22 released the 12 results 2022 on its website. CBSE Class 12 candidates can check their results at the board's official website, cbse.gov.in.
Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams can check and download their marksheet using their roll numbers and other required details as credentials. The CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 will only include scores secured by students in each subject and their total score.
Here's how you can check CBSE Class 12 Result 2022:
This year the CBSE conducted Class 10 and 12 examinations in two terms. The syllabus was divided into two halves. The term 1 exams were MCQ-based and term 2 was subjective.
The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or repeat status. The final CBSE 2022 result has been released along with the term 2 exam result. CBSE term 1 board exams conducted in November - December 2021 and were held for multiple-choice questions. The term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and was held in April-May 2022.
More than 3.4 million (Class 10 and 12) students have appeared this year from India and abroad for the CBSE board exams.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor