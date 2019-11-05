CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2020: Change choice of subjects, correct details now

As one time measure, the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has opened the link for the correction process in applications for the CBSE class 10 and students. Schools can make corrections in the List of Candidates (LOC) by November 11, 2019.

In order to make the corrections, schools will have to log in on the official website - cbse.nic.in.

As per the notice by the board, CBSE started the correction process after receiving requests from various schools. “It was desired from the schools that candidates’ data uploaded in LOC should be 100% correct. However, after the last date of submission of the LOC, many schools have requested for correction in data,” read the CBSE notification.

“Looking into the requests made by the schools, as a one time measure, the link for making corrections in the LOC will be opened from November 4 to 11, 2019,” CBSE said.

The CBSE Board has also shared a list of changes that are permitted. Among them is the permission to change the level of Mathematics chosen by students for the CBSE 10th board exam 2020. Students who want to shift from Mathematics Basic to Mathematics Standard and vice versa may opt to do that by next Monday.

List of corrections permitted in CBSE Board exam 2020

1. CBSE Class 10: Change in choice of Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic

2. CBSE 10th: Change in choice of Hindi A, Hindi B as well as Urdu A and Urdu B

3. CBSE Class 12: Hindi Core, Hindi Elective, English Core, English Elective, Sanskrit Core, Sanskrit Elective, Urdu Core, Urdu Elective can be changed

4. CBSE class 10 and 12: Change can be made in the name of candidates permitted

Important note: Complete name change as well as the change in father’s name, date of birth, etc. are not permitted. Only corrections in the spellings would be permitted for the candidates.

The CBSE 10th, 12th exams are likely to be conducted in February. Last year, the exams started on February 21, 2019. CBSE 10th and CBSE 12th result is liekly to be declared in May.