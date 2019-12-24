CBSE CTET 2019 answer key released, visit ctec.nic.in to download

The Central Board of Secondary has released the CTET 2019 answer key on its official website. The answer key is for the CTET exam 2019, which was held on December 8, 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit ctet.nic.in to download the answer key. To access the CTET exam 2019 answer key, candidates will be required to login into the website using their login id and password.

“The scanned images of the OMR sheets of candidates appeared in CTET December 2019 has been uploaded on the website for viewing of candidates up to December 25, 2019,” reads the official notice.

is conducted twice a year for candidates who want to obtain a minimum teacher eligibility certificate from the central exam board. Around 3 million candidates appear for the exam every year.



Direct link to download answer key 2019 pdf

Candidates have till December 25, 2019 to challenge the answer key. To do so, they will have to pay a refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question through credit/debit card. The fee will be refunded if the board finds the objection valid.

Answer Key 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: In the & events section, you will find the link saying "view and challenge answer keys and viewing of omr sheet image of ctet dec 2019". Click on it

Step 3: Click on "Downloading of OMR Sheet and Answer Key for CTET December 2019" to proceed

Step 4: Enter asked details to login

Step 5: The CBSE CTET answer key 2019 will appear on the screen