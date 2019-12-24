CBSE CTET 2019 answer key released, visit ctec.nic.in to download

-
ALSO READ
CBSE CTET 2019 registration date extended till September 25; apply now
CTET result 2019 out on ctet.nic.in, 352,000 pass; all you need to know
CTET Answer Key 2019 released on ctet.nic.in: Know important instructions
CTET examination to be held on July 7: Check these things before appearing
CTET December 2019: Register by September 18; steps to apply online
-
The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE CTET 2019 answer key on its official website. The answer key is for the CBSE CTET exam 2019, which was held on December 8, 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit ctet.nic.in to download the answer key. To access the CBSE CTET exam 2019 answer key, candidates will be required to login into the website using their login id and password.
“The scanned images of the OMR sheets of candidates appeared in CTET December 2019 has been uploaded on the website for viewing of candidates up to December 25, 2019,” reads the official notice.
CBSE CTET is conducted twice a year for candidates who want to obtain a minimum teacher eligibility certificate from the central exam board. Around 3 million candidates appear for the exam every year.
Direct link to download CBSE CTET answer key 2019 pdf
Candidates have till December 25, 2019 to challenge the answer key. To do so, they will have to pay a refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question through credit/debit card. The fee will be refunded if the board finds the objection valid.
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2019: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in
Step 2: In the news & events section, you will find the link saying "view and challenge answer keys and viewing of omr sheet image of ctet dec 2019". Click on it
Step 3: Click on "Downloading of OMR Sheet and Answer Key for CTET December 2019" to proceed
Step 4: Enter asked details to login
Step 5: The CBSE CTET answer key 2019 will appear on the screen