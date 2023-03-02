CBSE CTET Result 2023: How to check, download Scorecard, other details

-
CTET Result 2023 December: ResultCandidates must follow these 5 easy steps in order to view their CTET results:
- Click the "Result" link on the homepage of the CTET official website at ctet.nic.in.
- Enter your login information, such as your birth date and roll number.
- Select the "Submit" link.
- You will see the CTET 2023 result on your screen.
- Check your result and save it as a PDF or take a printout for later use.
To receive an e-certificate indicating they have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test, a person from the unreserved category must score at least 90 marks, or 60 per cent overall. OBC, SC, and ST candidates require 82 marks or 55% of the total score. CTET Result 2023 December: About
The CTET exam consists of two papers. Paper I is for people who want to teach classes I to V, and Paper II is for people who want to teach classes VI to VIII. A candidate must take both papers (Paper I and Paper II) if they want to teach at both levels from classes I to V and classes VI to VIII. For all categories, the CTET certificate has a lifetime validity period. The examination can be attempted multiple times. The number of attempts a person can make to earn a CTET Certificate is unlimited. A candidate who has passed the CTET may also try again to raise their score.
