CBSE CTET Result 2023: How to check, download Scorecard, other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to publish the CTET results 2023 on the official website at ctet.nic.in on March 1, 2023. Check out all of the information below

Sonika Nitin Nimje  |  Delhi 

CBSE CTET December Result 2023
The CTET Result 2023 for December is likely to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Candidates will be able to access the CTET December results for paper 1 and 2 on the CBSE CTET official website at ctet.nic.in. The outcome is anticipated to be released in the first week of March 2023, according to reports. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was administered by CBSE between December 28, 2022, and February 7, 2023. CBSE released the exam's answer key on February 14, 2023. Challenges to the answer key could be submitted by candidates until February 17, 2023. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for the most recent information about the score, the result, and other details.

CTET Result 2023 December: Result

Candidates must follow these 5 easy steps in order to view their CTET results:
  • Click the "Result" link on the homepage of the CTET official website at ctet.nic.in.
  • Enter your login information, such as your birth date and roll number.
  • Select the "Submit" link.
  • You will see the CTET 2023 result on your screen.
  • Check your result and save it as a PDF or take a printout for later use.
CTET Result 2023 December: Scorecard The CBSE has released the CTET results 2023 qualifying marks for Papers I and II for Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

To receive an e-certificate indicating they have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test, a person from the unreserved category must score at least 90 marks, or 60 per cent overall. OBC, SC, and ST candidates require 82 marks or 55% of the total score. CTET Result 2023 December: About

The CTET exam consists of two papers. Paper I is for people who want to teach classes I to V, and Paper II is for people who want to teach classes VI to VIII. A candidate must take both papers (Paper I and Paper II) if they want to teach at both levels from classes I to V and classes VI to VIII. For all categories, the CTET certificate has a lifetime validity period. The examination can be attempted multiple times. The number of attempts a person can make to earn a CTET Certificate is unlimited. A candidate who has passed the CTET may also try again to raise their score.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 16:17 IST

