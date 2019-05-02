CBSE Class 12 result 2019: UP girls top with 499 marks; 83.4% pass exam

12th result 2019: In a surprise move, Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Wednesday declared 12th result 2019. released Class 12 result 2019 on its official website and cbseresults.nic.in. 83.4 per cent students passed CBSE 12th exams this year. This year, Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora topped the exams by scoring 499 marks each out of 500. In total, 12,87,359 had appeared for CBSE class 12th exam.

result 2019: Toppers' list

Hansika Shukla of DPS Meerut road Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora of SD Public School, Muzaffarnagar scored 499 out of 500 and emerged as toppers. Hanshika Shukla scored 99 in English and 100 in other subjects. Speaking to a channel, she said, "that she secured 99 marks in English and 100 in other subjects including History, Political Science, Psychology and Hindustani vocal subject." She did not join any tuition classes and scored good marks through self-study.



result 2019: 2nd topper



Three girls secure second position: Gaurangi Chawla of Nirmal Ashram school, Rishikesh Aishwarya of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Rai Bareilly and Bhavya of BR SK International Public School Jind Haryana have scored 498 out of 500 and bagged 2nd position.



CBSE result: 3rd topper





There are 18 students at the third position who scored 497 out of 500. Out of the 18 students, 11 are girls.

According to CBSE, top performing region is Trivandrum with pass percentage of 98.2%, in Chennai region the pass percentage is 92.93% and in Delhi region the pass percentage is 91.87%.

Steps to check CBSE 12th result 2019

— Visit to the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in

— Select "Results"

— Click on CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 or CBSE Class 10th Result 2019

— Enter your admit card details and get your CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 or CBSE Class 12 Result 2019

— Download your 2019 for future reference

Students can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMS