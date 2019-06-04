Registration process for colleges in Chandigarh starts today: Details here

Chandigarh-based colleges are now open to start registration process for admission from June 4. Students can collect prospectus from the official website of the Director, Higher Education, Administration.

There will be a registration fee of Rs 70. The last date for students to apply the form is June 26, 2019. Applicants are requested to apply for the registration process online. The hard copy of the online application form is required to be submitted in respective colleges on the day of counselling as per the admission schedule given in the prospectus.

A centralised counselling would be held for certain undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Note: Offline applications will not be entertained

Candidates interested in applying to more than one college can do so by fillling separate online forms for each college.

Colleges under centralised admission

Post Graduate Govt College for Girls, Sector 11 (PGGCG-11)

Post Graduate Govt College, Sector 11 (PGGC-11, co-ed)

Regional Institute of English, Sector 32 (co-ed)

Post Graduate Govt College for Girls, Sector 42 (PGGCG-42)

Post Graduate Govt College, Sector 46 (PGGC-46, co-ed)

Govt College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50

DAV College, Sector 10

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26

Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26

Goswami Ganesh Dutta SD College, Sector 32

MCM DAV College, Sector 36

DEV Samaj College for Women, Sector 45