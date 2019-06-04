Registration process for colleges in Chandigarh starts today: Details here

-
Chandigarh-based colleges are now open to start registration process for admission from June 4. Students can collect prospectus from the official website of the Director, Higher Education, Chandigarh Administration.
There will be a registration fee of Rs 70. The last date for students to apply the form is June 26, 2019. Applicants are requested to apply for the registration process online. The hard copy of the online application form is required to be submitted in respective colleges on the day of counselling as per the admission schedule given in the prospectus.
A centralised counselling would be held for certain undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
Note: Offline applications will not be entertained
Candidates interested in applying to more than one college can do so by fillling separate online forms for each college.
Colleges under centralised admission
Post Graduate Govt College for Girls, Sector 11 (PGGCG-11)
Post Graduate Govt College, Sector 11 (PGGC-11, co-ed)
Regional Institute of English, Sector 32 (co-ed)
Post Graduate Govt College for Girls, Sector 42 (PGGCG-42)
Post Graduate Govt College, Sector 46 (PGGC-46, co-ed)
Govt College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50
DAV College, Sector 10
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26
Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26
Goswami Ganesh Dutta SD College, Sector 32
MCM DAV College, Sector 36
DEV Samaj College for Women, Sector 45