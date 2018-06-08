CHSE Odisha class 12th results 2018 to be declared tomorrow at 10:30 am

The (CHSE), Odisha is expected to officially announce the results of Class 12 for Arts and Commerce streams on June 9, 2018. Once the results are declared, the aspiring candidates can check their scores and rankings on the official website chseodisha.nic.in or students can also check their result at orissaresults.nic.in.

More than 284,000 candidates had appeared for the Arts and Commerce examinations this year which was held in over 1,106 centres across the state from March 6 to March 29.

Earlier on May 19, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, had declared the Class 12 science result, in which, at least 73, 211 students (77.98 per cent) passed the science examination, reported Hindustan Times.

According to a report in Indian Express, the CHSE will announce the results of Arts and Commerce examination on June 9, 2018 at 10:30 am in presence of Minister Badri Narayan Patra.

Follow these steps to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts, Commerce results 2018:

Visit the official website of CHSE - chseodisha.nic.in or other third-party websites - orissaresults .nic.in , examresults.net and indiaresults.net .

or other third-party websites - , and . Click on the ‘ Class 12 Result 2018 ’ link.

’ link. Fill up the required details such as name, registration number or enrollment number in the provided fields.

Click on 'submit' button.

The 2018 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and save it for future reference.

In case of excess traffic on the official website on the day of result declaration, students should check other websites such as - orissaresults.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.net.

About CHSE Odisha board

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa. The administrative function of the Council commenced from 7th September 1982 in a rented building at Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar. In course of time the Council constructed its own administrative building over Plot No. C-2, Samantapur, Bhubaneswar where it has been functioning since 2nd January 1996. The campus has been named as ”PRAJNAPITHA”.