CMA Result June 2019 to be declared today on icmai.in: All you need to know

CMA Result 2019: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, will declare CMA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam results on its official website - examicmai.in/ examicmai.org today. ICMA conducted the CMA Foundation, Inter, Final exam from June 11, 2019, to June 18, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the examination held in June 2019 can now check the results on the official website or click on the two servers: www.examicmai.in or examicmai.org.

CMA Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - examicmai.in

Step 2: Click on 'results'

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CMA Result 2019: Revaluation

After Results 2019 are declared, candidates who are unsatisfied with the marks can apply for verification or re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

The details regarding the re-verification process of Answer sheets will be provided on the website soon.

About ICMAI:

Institute of Cost Accountants of India conducts examinations every year for the post of cost accountants and chartered accountants in the country. It is the only licensing cum regulating body of Cost & Management Accountancy profession in India. The purpose of the foundation is to develop an regulate the Cost and Management Accountancy profession in India.