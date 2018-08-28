CBSE to hold CTET exam on Dec 9, 2018; check more detail on ctet.nic.in

The (CBSE) announced the exam date for (CTET) exam 2018. The exam will be conducted on Sunday, December 9, 2018. The exam will be held in 92 cities and in all the 20 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Tibetan and Urdu.

This will be the 11th edition of the CTET, which is being held after a gap of two years. Last time, it was held in the year 2016.

On Monday, August 27, CBSE closed the registration process for the CTET exam. However, the last date to submit the application fee is August 30, Thursday, before 3:30 pm.

The dates for downloading the admit card will be available on the CTET official website.

Recently, the CBSE has revised the eligibility criteria for the

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

1) Candidates who have qualified B.Ed can apply in both Paper I and II.

2) Those who wish to apply for Paper I can also do it during the 'correction period', which is extended till September 15, 2018.

The correction period will start from Thursday, September 6, 2018.



Important link: click here

EXAM TIMINGS:

Paper 1: On December 9, 9:30 am to 12 pm

For candidates who wish to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5

Paper 2: December 9, 2 pm to 4:30 pm

For candidates who wish to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8

Candidates who intend to qualify both levels (class 1 to 5 and class 6 to 8) will have to appear in both the papers.

QUALIFYING MARKS:

Candidates who score 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass.



The validity of CTET qualifying certificate is seven years from the date of declaration of the result.

EXAM STRUCTURE:

The exam will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based.

The exam will be online.

No negative marking

The registration process of CTET exam commenced on August 1 of this year.