CTET result 2022 to be declared on ctet.nic.in today; steps to download

CTET Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) will declare the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on its official websites, ctet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in today.

The Board conducted the examination from December 16 to January 21, 2022 across India. The answer key was released on February 1, 2022. The answer key objection link was activated till February 4, 2022.

Steps to check CTET Result 2022:

1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

2: Click 'CTET January 2022 result'

3: Fill in details -- registration number, date of birth and other details

4: Click the submit button

5: CTET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

6: Download and take a print out for future reference

The CTET recruitment exam was conducted to fill the posts of teachers in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools.

CTET result 2022: DigiLocker

will provide mark sheets and certificates to successful candidates in digital format in their DigiLocker account.

The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. Additionally, the mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also have an encrypted QR Code to enhance security.