Delhi University first list set to be released today, expect high cut-offs

Brace yourselves for high cut-offs for various undergraduate (UG) courses even this year, as the Delhi Univerity (DU) is likely to release its first DU admissions 2018 list by Monday 18 June, midnight. According to a Press Trust of India report, more than 250,000 students registered for undergraduate courses in DU on its admission portal this year, an increase from last year. These students are applying for approximately 56,000 seats at 61 colleges. According to The Times of India, the initial study shows that the competition could be stiffer and higher than in 2017.

DU threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate (UG) courses on May 15. The registration for the UG programmes ended at 11.59 pm last night.



According to a TOI report, in this year's DU admissions, the varsity will only release five cut-off lists. After the five lists are released, there will be a centralised counselling list, through which the university will try to fill the vacant seats.

Several media reports reported that principals of several colleges would be provided with an interface to evaluate cut-offs and decide whether to modify or make changes in the percentages fixed by the university. The colleges will have access to this data till 6 pm on Monday.

“The university has changed the system this year. We were told to put up tentative cut-offs for the courses, which we have done. Then we were told we could check the cut-offs of other colleges, but we haven’t been able to see it. This was only for internal consumption and not for the public,” Babli Moitra Saraf, principal of Indraprastha College for Women, told The Indian Express.



Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu College, told TOI hat colleges were yet to release tentative lists. Jaswinder Singh, principal of SGTB Khalsa College, told the newspaper that “cutoffs may be marginally higher than last year”.

Moreover, Singh added that this year's cut-off would be higher for arts and commerce streams, reported TOI.



The Hindu analysed last year's cut-off on the parameters of the CBSE 2017 results and scores of students. In its report, it said that the number of students scoring 90 per cent and above in 2018 is 72,599, which is an increase of about 19,000 from last year. Going by this data, provided by the CBSE, it seems unlikely that the DU cut-offs would fall this year. The newspaper also reported that the central administration has asked the university to come up with “realistic” cut-offs since few seats get filled in the first three lists in several off-campus colleges.

An official from the told TOI, "Most colleges come out with very high cutoffs in the first list as they want to assess the demand for their courses. By the second list, however, the cutoffs are lowered, albeit marginally. This is done to avoid over-admission and to get the best of the lot. But usually, subjects like English and BA programme will have higher cutoffs as the number of applications is high."

Just days back, St Stephen's college declared the cut off list citing high cut-offs for Economics followed by English and BA Programme and History (Hons). As per reports, other DU colleges will also increase the cut off for Humanities and Commerce stream courses. There's a chance that the cut off for Science courses will remain same or marginally decrease.