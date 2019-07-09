Delhi University DUET answer key 2019 out today Steps to download

DUET answer key 2019: The National Testing Agency will declare the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2019) answer keys today. Once declared, the answer keys will be available on du.ac.in and ntaexam.cbtexam.in.

The answer key to be released today is the for examination held from July 3 to 6. For examination held from July 7 to 8, the answer key will be released on July 11.

DUET answer key: Steps to download

1. Visit du.ac.in or ntaexam.cbtexam.in

2. Click on the 'answer key link' on the homepage

3. Enter asked credentials

4. Save the DUET answer keys

Candidates can raise objection if they are not satisfied with the answers in the DUET 2019 answer key. They can raise objection between July 12 to July 20, 2019.

This is the first time National Testing Agency conducted the entrance examination that was conducted from July 3 to 8, 2019.