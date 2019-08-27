JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

XAT 2020: XLRI starts online registration process on xlri.ac.in; see steps
Business Standard

DU 8th cut-off out: List of courses still up for grab in top DU colleges

At Hindu College, BA (Honours) Economics is available at a cut-off of 97.62 per cent, while at Daulat Ram College, the same course is available at a cut-off of 95.75 per cent

BS Web Team 

Delhi University. Photo: Facebook
Delhi University. Photo: Facebook

DU 8th cut-off released: The Delhi University released its eighth cut-off list on Monday with courses like BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) English, B.Com still being up for grabs for the general category at premier colleges.

At Hindu College, BA (Honours) Economics is available at a cut-off of 97.62 per cent, while at Daulat Ram College, the same course is available at a cut-off of 95.75 per cent.

Shri Ram College of Commerce has pegged the minimum marks for admission to the course at 98.62 per cent, while Kirori Mal College has kept the marks at 97 per cent.

Ramjas College has vacant seats for BA (Honours) English, BA(Honours) History and B. Com (Honours) courses.

Hindu College has vacant seats in B.Com (Honours) and has pegged the cut-off at 97.37 per cent.

Kirori Mal College has seats left under BA (Honours) English and BA (Honours) Hindi, while Kamala Nehru College still has vacant seats for BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) English.

Indraprastha College for Women is offering BA (Honours) English at a cut-off of 94.50 per cent, while Gargi College is offering the course at 95 per cent.

Other courses open for admission at Gargi are BA (Honours) Political Science and B. Com.

The eighth cut-off list will be displayed in colleges on Tuesday.

All you need to know about DU 8th cut-off list of prominent DU colleges:

Hindu college 8th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 97.62%

BCom (Honours): 97.37%

Hansraj College 8th cut-off list: Seats still up for grab

BCom (Honours): 97.12%
BSc Physics (H): 97%

BSc Life Science: 94%

Miranda House 8th cut-off list

BSc (H) Chemistry: 96.00%

Daulat Ram College 8th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 95.75%
BCom: 94.75%

BCom (Honours): 95.50%
BA (H) Psycology: 88.50%

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) 8th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 98.625%

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) 8th cut-off list

BA (History + Political Science): 96.75%

BCom (Honours): 97.50%

Kamala Nehru College 8th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 95.25%

BA (Hons) English: 93.75%
BA (Hons) Political Science: 94%

BCom: 92.75%

BCom (Honours): 94.50%

Gargi College 8th cut-off list

BA (Hons) English: 95%

BA (Hons) Political Science: 95.50%

BCom: 94%

Kirori Mal College 8th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 97%

BA (Honours) English: 95.75%

Ramjas College 8th cut-off list

BA (Honours) English: 95.25%
BA (Honours) History: 94.75%
BCom (H): 96.75%

Indraprastha College For Women 8th cut-off list

BA (Honours) English: 94.50%
BA (Hons) Philosophy: 87.50%
BA (Hons) Political Science: 95%

BA (Hons) Sociology: 94.75%

Please note: All the cut-offs mentioned are for the General Category.

Here’s a checklist of necessary documents for DU admissions 2019

— Marksheets of class 10th and 12th examination.

— Birth Certificate and three passport-sized photographs.

— For the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM and sports categories, students are required to carry relevant documents and certificates.
First Published: Tue, August 27 2019. 12:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY