DU 8th cut-off out: List of courses still up for grab in top DU colleges

-
ALSO READ
DU 4th cut-off released: List of courses still available in top DU colleges
DU 8th cut-off list to be out today on du.ac.in; here's what you must know
DU 3rd cut-off released: List of seats still available in top DU colleges
DU Admission 2019: Cleared the cut-offs, what now? Things you must know
DU 7th cut-off released: List of seats still available in top DU colleges
-
DU 8th cut-off released: The Delhi University released its eighth cut-off list on Monday with courses like BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) English, B.Com still being up for grabs for the general category at premier colleges.
At Hindu College, BA (Honours) Economics is available at a cut-off of 97.62 per cent, while at Daulat Ram College, the same course is available at a cut-off of 95.75 per cent.
Shri Ram College of Commerce has pegged the minimum marks for admission to the course at 98.62 per cent, while Kirori Mal College has kept the marks at 97 per cent.
Ramjas College has vacant seats for BA (Honours) English, BA(Honours) History and B. Com (Honours) courses.
Hindu College has vacant seats in B.Com (Honours) and has pegged the cut-off at 97.37 per cent.
Kirori Mal College has seats left under BA (Honours) English and BA (Honours) Hindi, while Kamala Nehru College still has vacant seats for BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) English.
Indraprastha College for Women is offering BA (Honours) English at a cut-off of 94.50 per cent, while Gargi College is offering the course at 95 per cent.
Other courses open for admission at Gargi are BA (Honours) Political Science and B. Com.
The eighth cut-off list will be displayed in colleges on Tuesday.
All you need to know about DU 8th cut-off list of prominent DU colleges:
Hindu college 8th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 97.62%
BCom (Honours): 97.37%
Hansraj College 8th cut-off list: Seats still up for grab
BCom (Honours): 97.12%
BSc Physics (H): 97%
Miranda House 8th cut-off list
BSc (H) Chemistry: 96.00%
Daulat Ram College 8th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 95.75%
BCom: 94.75%
BCom (Honours): 95.50%
BA (H) Psycology: 88.50%
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) 8th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 98.625%
Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) 8th cut-off list
BA (History + Political Science): 96.75%
BCom (Honours): 97.50%
Kamala Nehru College 8th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 95.25%
BA (Hons) English: 93.75%
BA (Hons) Political Science: 94%
BCom: 92.75%
BCom (Honours): 94.50%
Gargi College 8th cut-off listBA (Hons) English: 95%
BA (Hons) Political Science: 95.50%
BCom: 94%
Kirori Mal College 8th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 97%
BA (Honours) English: 95.75%
Ramjas College 8th cut-off list
BA (Honours) English: 95.25%
BA (Honours) History: 94.75%
BCom (H): 96.75%
Indraprastha College For Women 8th cut-off list
BA (Honours) English: 94.50%
BA (Hons) Philosophy: 87.50%
BA (Hons) Political Science: 95%
BA (Hons) Sociology: 94.75%
Please note: All the cut-offs mentioned are for the General Category.
Here’s a checklist of necessary documents for DU admissions 2019
— Marksheets of class 10th and 12th examination.
— Birth Certificate and three passport-sized photographs.
— For the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM and sports categories, students are required to carry relevant documents and certificates.