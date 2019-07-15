DU 4th cut-off released: List of courses still available in top DU colleges

on Sunday announced its fourth cut-off list for undergraduate courses with a marginal decline in scores required for admission, as seats are still up for grabs in some North Campus colleges for courses such as BA (Honours) Economics, BCom (Honours) and science stream for general-category aspirants. Hindu College, Kirori Mal, Miranda House, Hansraj and Daulat Ram colleges also have seats under BA(Honours) Economics.

Hindu and Hansraj Colleges have released cut-offs of 97.75 and 97.25 per cent, respectively, for Economics. Kirori Mal and Miranda House have kept the cut-off at 97.25 per cent while Daulat Ram has pegged the marks at 95.75 per cent.

According to the data shared by DU, 52,813 admissions have taken place after 1,270 withdrawals since the beginning of the admission process. As many as 8,433 students have cancelled admissions.

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats to accommodate the EWS (economically weaker sections) category students. There has been a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for UG courses to 62,000.





All you need to know about 4th cut-off list of prominent colleges:

Hindu college 4th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 97.75%

BA (Honours) Sociology: 96.75%

BCom (Honours): 97.50%

Hansraj College 4th cut-off list: Seats still up for grab

BSc (Honours) Botany: 92%

BA (Honours) Economics: 97.25%

BSc (Honours) Zoology: 95.33%

BSc Life Science: 94.66%

BSc (Honours) Computer Science: 96.75%

Miranda House 4th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 97.25%

BA (Honours) Geography: 96 .50%

Daulat Ram College 4th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 95.75%

BA (Hons) Political Science: 95%

BCom (Honours): 96%

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) 4th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 98.62%

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) 4th cut-off list

BCom (Honours): 97.50%

Kamala Nehru College 4th cut-off list

BA (Hons) English: 94.50%

BA (Honours) Journalism: 94.75%

Gargi College 4th cut-off list

BCom: 94.75%

BCom (Honours): 96%

Kirori Mal College 4th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 97.25%

BA (Honours) English: 96%

BCom: 97%

BCom (Honours): 97%

Ramjas College 4th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 97.50%

BCom: 96.75%

Indraprastha College For Women 4th cut-off list

BA (Honours) English: 95.25%

BA (Honours) Economics: 96%

BA (Hons) Geography: 95%

BA (Honours) History: 94.50%

BA (Hons) Political Science: 96%

BCom (Honours): 95.50%

Zakir Hussain College 4th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 94.25%

BA (Honours) History: 87.75%

BA (Hons) Philosophy: 84.00%

BA (Hons) Psychology: 95%

BCom: 92%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College 4th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 95.75%

BA (Honours) English: 93.75%

BA (Hons) Geography: 93%

BA (Honours) History: 91.50%

BCom: 95.25%

Dyal Singh College 4th cut-off list

BA (Hons) Philosophy: 85%

Deshbandu College 4th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 94.25%

BA (Honours) English: 90%

BA (Hons) Political Science: 89%

BCom (Hons): 93.50%

Satyawati College 4th cut-off list



BA (Honours) English: 91.50%

BA (Honours) History: 87.50%

BCom (Honours): 943.50%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College 4th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 96.75%

BA (Honours) English: 95%

BA (Hons) Political Science: 95.25%

BA (Honours) History: 93.75%

BCom: 95.50%

BCom (Honours): 96%

Sri Aurobindo College 4th cut-off list



BA (Honours) Economics: 91.75%

BA (Honours) English: 88%

BCom (Honours): 90.50%

Rajdhani College 4th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 94.75%

BCom (Honours): 94.00%

Jesus and Mary College 4th cut-off list

BSc Mathematics (Hons): 94.5%

PGDAV College 4th cut-off list

BA (Honours) Economics: 94.5%

BA (Honours) English: 90.5%

BCom: 91%

BSc Mathematics (Hons): 92%





Please note: All the cut-offs mentioned are for the General Category.

Here’s a checklist of necessary documents for admissions 2019

— Marksheets of class 10th and 12th examination.

— Birth Certificate and three passport-sized photographs.

— For the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM and sports categories, students are required to carry relevant documents and certificates.