DU 4th cut-off released: List of courses still available in top DU colleges

Delhi University on Sunday announced its fourth cut-off list for undergraduate courses with a marginal decline in scores required for admission, as seats are still up for grabs in some North Campus colleges for courses such as BA (Honours) Economics, BCom (Honours) and science stream for general-category aspirants. Hindu College, Kirori Mal, Miranda House, Hansraj and Daulat Ram colleges also have seats under BA(Honours) Economics.
Hindu and Hansraj Colleges have released cut-offs of 97.75 and 97.25 per cent, respectively, for Economics. Kirori Mal and Miranda House have kept the cut-off at 97.25 per cent while Daulat Ram has pegged the marks at 95.75 per cent.
According to the data shared by DU, 52,813 admissions have taken place after 1,270 withdrawals since the beginning of the admission process. As many as 8,433 students have cancelled admissions.
This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats to accommodate the EWS (economically weaker sections) category students. There has been a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for UG courses to 62,000.
All you need to know about DU 4th cut-off list of prominent DU colleges:
Hindu college 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 97.75%
BA (Honours) Sociology: 96.75%
BCom (Honours): 97.50%
Hansraj College 4th cut-off list: Seats still up for grab
BSc (Honours) Botany: 92%
BA (Honours) Economics: 97.25%
BSc (Honours) Zoology: 95.33%
BSc Life Science: 94.66%
BSc (Honours) Computer Science: 96.75%
Miranda House 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 97.25%
BA (Honours) Geography: 96 .50%
Daulat Ram College 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 95.75%
BA (Hons) Political Science: 95%
BCom (Honours): 96%
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 98.62%
Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) 4th cut-off list
BCom (Honours): 97.50%
Kamala Nehru College 4th cut-off list
BA (Hons) English: 94.50%
BA (Honours) Journalism: 94.75%
Gargi College 4th cut-off list
BCom: 94.75%
BCom (Honours): 96%
Kirori Mal College 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 97.25%
BA (Honours) English: 96%
BCom: 97%
BCom (Honours): 97%
Ramjas College 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 97.50%
BCom: 96.75%
Indraprastha College For Women 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) English: 95.25%
BA (Honours) Economics: 96%
BA (Hons) Geography: 95%
BA (Honours) History: 94.50%
BA (Hons) Political Science: 96%
BCom (Honours): 95.50%
Zakir Hussain College 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 94.25%
BA (Honours) History: 87.75%
BA (Hons) Philosophy: 84.00%
BA (Hons) Psychology: 95%
BCom: 92%
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 95.75%
BA (Honours) English: 93.75%
BA (Hons) Geography: 93%
BA (Honours) History: 91.50%
BCom: 95.25%
Dyal Singh College 4th cut-off list
BA (Hons) Philosophy: 85%
Deshbandu College 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 94.25%
BA (Honours) English: 90%
BA (Hons) Political Science: 89%
BCom (Hons): 93.50%
Satyawati College 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) English: 91.50%
BA (Honours) History: 87.50%
BCom (Honours): 943.50%
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 96.75%
BA (Honours) English: 95%
BA (Hons) Political Science: 95.25%
BA (Honours) History: 93.75%
BCom: 95.50%
BCom (Honours): 96%
Sri Aurobindo College 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 91.75%
BA (Honours) English: 88%
BCom (Honours): 90.50%
Rajdhani College 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 94.75%
BCom (Honours): 94.00%
Jesus and Mary College 4th cut-off list
BSc Mathematics (Hons): 94.5%
PGDAV College 4th cut-off list
BA (Honours) Economics: 94.5%
BA (Honours) English: 90.5%
BCom: 91%
BSc Mathematics (Hons): 92%
Please note: All the cut-offs mentioned are for the General Category.
Here’s a checklist of necessary documents for DU admissions 2019
— Marksheets of class 10th and 12th examination.
— Birth Certificate and three passport-sized photographs.
— For the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM and sports categories, students are required to carry relevant documents and certificates.