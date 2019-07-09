DU Admission 2019: Cleared the cut-offs, what now? Things you must know

Admission 2019: Have you made the cut? If yes, congratulations! But the admission process at does not end here. The process for admission starts before the cut-offs are released, where students have to fill the common admission form of Here's a guide to the admission procedure:

Step 1: Visit the portal du.ac.in. Create a username and password for the admission portal.

Step 2: Fill in the registration form and choose your course of interest. Upload the required documents.

Step 3: Complete the registration by paying the fee. You can use Credit Card/Debit card/Net banking to make the payment.





Here's what students must do once the DU cut-off list is declared

Step 1: If you have met the cut-off requirement for a certaain course at a college, log in to the Delhi University admission portal.

Step 2: Choose the Delhi University-affiliated college where you meet the requirement and the course, fill the required form and submit.

Step 3: Now, visit the college for admission. Remember to carry a print-out of the form from that you filled on the admission portal, and the required supporting original documents along with their photocopies, and 3 recent passport-size photographs.

Step 4: Present the documents in the college for verification.

Please note: In case all documents cannot be verified online, the college will give a provisional admission. Admitted provisional students have to produce the originals of the required mandatory documents to the college within a week after the last day of UG admissions for forensic verification.

Step 5: Submit the documents at the college counter, along with admission form.

Step 6: You will get an acknowledgement slip from the college. Keep it safe as it will serve as temporary college ID card.

Step 7: Submit college fee online.

Step 8: Keep track of any Delhi University-related notices

Important point to note: There is no first-come-first-served policy for admission. However, those who approach a college after the prescribed duration of each cut-off will not be entertained.

DU Admission 2019: What is the procedure in case a student wants to change course or college?

After the release of a subsequent cut-off list, if you have met the numbers for another college, you can get your first admission cancelled on the admission portal and take admission to the second college by repeating the same process.

Please note:

— Once you cancel your admission, you will not be re-admitted.

— Only one cancellation is permitted per cut-off list

— A cancellation fee of Rs 1,000 is charged. The remaining amount is adjusted automatically with the new course/college fee.