DU cut-off list 2019 released: Know about top 10 Delhi University colleges

DU cut-off list 2019, DU admit card | Delhi University on Thursday announced first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses, with Hindu College pegging the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours, followed by Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College with a 98.75 per cent cut off for BA Programme and BA Honours (Psychology). Over 3,67,895 candidates had registered on the varsity's admission portal till the last date of registration. Document verification, approval of admission and payment of the fee for first cut-off list based admission will be done from today till Monday.
Delhi University will soon release DU PG admit card 2019 on the official website. The candidates who are going to appear for the DU entrance test can download their hall ticket from du.ac.in. The registration process of DU PG admission 2019 started from June 3 and ended on June 17, 2019.
DU PG admit card 2019: How to check
The candidates who are going to appear for the examination will have to follow these simple steps to download the admit card:
— Visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in
— Click on the given link that is available on the home page
— On the new page enter all the required details
— Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
— Download the admit card and keep a printout of it for future use
Know DU first cut-off list of prominent colleges
Top 10 DU colleges for Arts: First cut off list
1. St Stephen’s College
For the Bachelor of Arts (BA) programme, candidates from the general category need to have at least 98 per cent as their ''best of four'' marks if they are from Commerce and Science streams. Humanities students need to have a best-four percentage of 96.5. Commerce students need to have a best of four percentage of 98.75 for applying to the BA (Honours) in Economics, while Humanities and Science students need to have 98.5 and 97.75 per cent, respectively.
Commerce and science students need to have a best-of-four percentage of 98.75 and 98.25 per cent for those applying for BA (Honours) in English.
2. Lady Shri Ram College For Women
The first cutoff for BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics courses stands at 98%. For BA (Hons) Journalism the third cutoff is 97.50%.
3. Hindu College
Hindu College has pegged highest score of 99 per cent for political science honors - a marginal increase over last year.
4. Miranda House
The cut-off this year for BA English (Hons) is 97.5%. BA Economics (Hons) cut-off is 98.25%.
5. Hansraj College
Hans Raj College cut-off for B.A (Hons) History and B.A (Hons) English is 96.5% and 97.25% respectively.
6. Ramjas College
Ramjas College cut-off for B.A (Hons) History and B.A (Hons) English is 97.25% and 97% respectively.
7. Shri Ram College of Commerce (for Economics)
Shri Ram College of Commerce cut-off for B.A (Hons) Economics is 98.5%.
8. Indraprastha College For Women
Indraprastha College for Women cut-off for B.A (Hons) History and B.A (Hons) English is 96% and 96.5% respectively.
9. Sri Venkateswara College
Sri Venkateswara College cut-off for B.A (Hons) History and B.A (Hons) English is 96.5% and 96.75% respectively.
10. Jesus & Mary College
Jesus & Mary College cut-off for B.A (Hons) History and B.A (Hons) English is 96% and 96% respectively.
Top 10 DU colleges for Science: First cut-off list
1. St Stephen’s College
For BSc (Honours) in Mathematics, Commerce, Science and Humanities students need to have a best-of-four percentage of 97.5, 97.75 and 96.75 respectively.
Candidates applying for admission to the BSc programme with Chemistry need to have a best of four percentage of 95 and 96.66 per cent for admission to BSc programme with Computer Science.
2. Miranda House
Cut-off for B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry, B.Sc (Hons) Botany is 96.67%. Cut-off for B.Sc (Hons) Maths is 96.75%.
3. Hindu College
Hindu College's cut-off for science courses is pegged at 98.3 per cent for physics honors and 97.75 for statistics honors and mathematics.
4. Sri Venkateswara College
Sri Venkateswara College cut-off for B.Sc (Hons) Physics is pegged at 97.33%. For B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry, the cut-off is 96%.
5. Hansraj College
Hansraj College cut-off for B.Sc (Hons) Physics is pegged at 97.33%. For B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry, the cut-off is 96.33%.
6. Ramjas College
Ramjas College cut-off for B.Sc (Hons) Physics is pegged at 97%. For B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry, the cut-off is 96%. For B.Sc (Hons) Zoology, the cut-off is95.33%.
7. Gargi College
Gargi College cut-off for B.Sc (Hons) Physics is pegged at 97%. For B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry, the cut-off is 95%.
8. Acharya Narendra Dev College
Acharya Narendra Dev College cut-off for B.Sc (Hons) Physics is pegged at 96%. For B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry, the cut-off is 96%. For B.Sc (Hons) Zoology, the cut-off is93%.
9. Deen Dayal Upadhyay College
Deen Dayal Upadhyay College cut-off for B.Sc (Hons) Physics is pegged at 97%. For B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry, the cut-off is 96%. For B.Sc (Hons) Zoology, the cut-off is94%.
10. SGTB Khalsa College
SGTB Khalsa College cut-off for B.Sc (Hons) Physics is pegged at 95.33%. For B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry, the cut-off is 97%. For B.Sc (Hons) Zoology, the cut-off is95%.
Top 10 DU colleges for Commerce: First cut off list
1. Shri Ram College of Commerce
Shri Ram College of Commerce cut-off for B.A (Hons) Economics is 98.5%. SRCC cut-off for B.Com (Hons) is 97.75%.
2. Lady Shri Ram College For Women
The first cutoff for BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics stands at 98%.
3. Hindu College
Hindu College cut-off for B.A (Hons) Economics is 97.5%. Cut-off for B.Com (Hons) is 98.25%.
4. Hansraj College
Hansraj College cut-off for B.Com (Hons) is 98.25% and B.A (Hons) Economics cut-off is 98.5%.
5. Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce
Hansraj College cut-off for B.Com (Hons) is 97% and B.A (Hons) Economics cut-off is 96.5%.
6. Sri Venkateswara College
Sri Venkateswara College cut-off for B.Com (Hons) is 97.5% and B.A (Hons) Economics cut-off is 97.25%.
7. Jesus & Mary College
Jesus & Mary College cut-off for B.Com (Hons) is 96% and B.A (Hons) Economics cut-off is 97.25%.
8. Ramjas College
Ramjas College cut-off for B.Com (Hons) is 97% and B.A (Hons) Economics cut-off is 94%.
9. Indraprastha College For Women
Indraprastha College for Women cut-off for B.Com (Hons) is 97% and B.A (Hons) Economics cut-off is 97%.
10. Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College cut-off for B.Com (Hons) is 97.5% and B.A (Hons) Economics cut-off is 97.5%.
Here’s a checklist of necessary documents for DU admissions 2019
— Marksheets of class 10th and 12th examination.
— Birth Certificate and three passport-sized photographs.
— For the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM and sports categories, students are required to carry relevant documents and certificates.
