DU Final Year exam 2020: Delhi University gets HC nod for Open Book Exam

The Delhi High Court on Thursday gave the green signal to the (DU) for conducting Online Open Book Examination for DU final year students, in complaince with the directions passed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the court. The decision comes a day after the high court observed that the final year students of the "were not thoroughly prepared" to participate in the online open book examination (OBE) proposed by the varsity.



"This is a clear indication that the final year students are not thoroughly prepared to participate in the online OBE that the University of Delhi has proposed to conduct," a division Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad had observed on Wednesday after comparing the data related to the first and second phases of mock tests conducted by the varsity.



Initially, the university had announced that the online OBE would commence from July 1, but the date was later pushed to July 10, and subsequently to August 15.