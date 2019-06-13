DU SOL 2019 admissions: Delhi University starts five new online course

Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) is set to start five undergraduate courses in the online mode this year. The move will enable to study these courses of the from anywhere with the help of special websites. The university will offer live streaming of lectures, e-books and easy access to study material through these websites.

According to a report in Times of India, the school is also planning to conduct its exams partially online.

On July 4, 2018, UGC issued a gazette notification prescribing the regualtions that apply to a university holding open learning classes. The SOL had applied for online courses with the UGC on January 2019.

"We have developed a special system, which includes live streaming of lectures. Our teachers have already developed the lectures. We have also hired special tutors and interns," C S Dubey, director of SOL told the Times of India.

Admissions into these five courses will start in the upcoming session.

Dubey said 30 per cent of the exams will be conducted online in a phased manner.