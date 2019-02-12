E-commerce, FMCG top recruiters in second cluster of IIM-A placements

E-commerce and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nestlé, P&G and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) led the second cluster of the 2017-19 placement season for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

The second cluster comprised six cohorts: Advertising & Media, Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, Consumer Electronics, General Management and Leadership, Retail B2B & B2C.

Unlike many other B-schools, IIM-A follows a cluster system of placements where sectors are invited in cohorts at regular intervals. Earlier, the first cluster comprised five cohorts -- investment banking and markets, management consulting, private equity, venture capital and asset management.

Among the cohorts in the second cluster, the highest number of offers (including pre-placement ones) were extended by general management firms that offered leadership roles in conglomerates across geographies, followed by consumer goods companies.

The C K Birla Group made the highest number of offers at 10, followed by Aditya Birla Group, and that extended nine positions each. In the first cluster, Accenture was the top recruiter, extending 24 offers including PPOs.

Consumer goods, consumer services and consumer electronics cohorts included regular recruiters such as AB InBev, Asian Paints, HUL, General Mills, Indian Tobacco Company (ITC), Mondeléz, Nestlé, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser and The general management and leadership cohort comprised recruiters such as the Aditya Birla Group, C K Birla Group, Emaar Properties, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, RPG and Tata Administrative Services, while the retail B2B & B2C cohort consisted of firms such as Amazon, and Myntra among others.

IIM-A's Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM) too saw 30 companies participate in its final placement process. Major recruiters were Godrej Agrovet, PI Industries, Jain Irrigation, Pioneering Ventures, Ninjacart and Waycool extended 3 offers each.

First-time recruiters for the agri-business programme included Ernst and Young (EY), RBL Bank and Reliance Foundation. Other regular recruiters included Cloudtail, Reckitt Benckiser, ADM, and KPMG, apart from start-ups in the agribusiness domain like Agrostar, Gramophone, and Our Foods.

Meanwhile, the third cluster of PGP final placements would be conducted on 14 February 2019.