GMAC extends GMAT online exam date till July 17 amid Covid-19 pandemic

Dates for the entrance test to major global business schools, the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) have been extended amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Administrator of the test and a global association of leading graduate business schools, the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has announced extension of GMAT as well as Executive Assessment Online test with additional online test appointments for both exams opened through July 17.

With uncertainty persisting in test centre availability, GMAC will continue to open additional appointment dates as needed and continues to waive reschedulement and cancellation fees across both the online and test centre exams to offer extended flexibility for test takers.

According to Vineet Chhabra, senior director and head of GMAT, as Covid-19 continued to shut down test centers around the world, GMAC made a conscious choice to focus on speed and quality, delivering online assessments that met its quality and test security standards while also empowering candidates to meet tight admissions deadlines in a virtual environment.





"While we have seen GMAT Online exam score outcomes comparable to exams delivered in test centers, we’ve heard the market and are excited to provide candidates with options and additional flexibility, helping ensure they can be at their best on exam day," said Chhabra.

Moreover, unlike earlier where only online was available, GMAT and Executive Assessment Online test takers will now also have a choice of whiteboard options between both physical and online.

According to GMAT, candidates will now have the option to use a physical whiteboard, online whiteboard, or both supporting their unique test day preferences. Appointments beginning June 11 will include the option to use a physical whiteboard for the GMAT Online exam and the Executive Assessment Online. Registrants should review and ensure their whiteboard meets the required specifications and that they have a functional dry erase marker, eraser, and are familiar with the exam day whiteboard experience and policies.

Meanwhile, candidates who tested without access to the physical whiteboard will be permitted to test again, should they choose to do so.