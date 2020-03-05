Highest domestic salary up by 23.5% to Rs 50 lakh at IIM Indore placements

The highest domestic salary in the final placement process at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore grew by 23.5 per cent to stand at Rs 50 lakhs per annum (lpa) as compared to Rs 40.5 lpa last year. Average salary, on the other hand, rose by 10.24 per cent to Rs 22.92 lpa, as against Rs 20.70 lpa last year.

While details for the current year were unavailable, last year had also attracted a highest international salary package of Rs 89.25 lpa. The institute secured 100 per cent for its outgoing post graduate programme (PGP) 2018-20 and 5 Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) batch of 578 students.

In terms of domains, finance lapped up the highest number of offers with a share of 23.3 per cent, followed by sales & marketing (23 per cent), consulting (21.5 per cent), Information Technology (20.3 per cent) and operations & others (11.8 per cent).

More than 160 recruiters participated in the 2019-20 including marquee recruiters like Accenture, Amazon, BCG, Flipkart, GE, Goldman Sachs, Google, Honeywell, HP, HUL, ICICI, Intel, Infosys, JP Morgan, Maruti Suzuki, Maersk, Nomura, PepsiCo, PwC India, Wipro and Xiaomi, among others.

In all, over 45 recruiters including AB InBev, Appdynamics, Cloudtail, FIITJEE, Flipkart, Intermiles, Kohler, Payoneer and Thomson Reuters hired from for the first time for multiple roles.

Commenting on the placements, IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai said, "In the years to come, we will continue to strengthen our engagement with the industry and ensure that we continue to create socially conscious responsible leaders that help to make this world a better place."

Sector-wise, BFSI recruiters like Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, DE Shaw, HSBC and Nomura extended roles in asset management, corporate banking & investment banking, equity research and risk analytics. While consulting sectors comprised recruiters like BCG, Deloitte S&O, Deloitte USI, EY, PwC India, PwC US and UnitedHealth Group, the sales & marketing domain saw offers from the likes of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, HUL, ITC and PepsiCo, among others.

On the other hand, analytics and e-commerce domains witnessed keen participation from major recruiters like Amazon, BrowserStack, Flipkart, Google, HUL, IndiaMART and Rebel Foods, while leadership roles were offered by companies like Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, ACT, Capgemini ELITE and Tech Mahindra.

In 2019-20, the institute saw significant growth in its representation among rankings including fifth rank in MHRD's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), a debut at 81st position in FT Rankings, and in the 101+ rank band in its maiden QS Ranking in 2020. Moreover, the institute now also boasts of triple accreditations including AACSB, AMBA & EQUIS, making it one of the very few B-schools to bag the same.