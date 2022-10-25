ICAI CA Nov exam 2022 admit cards out; check for direct links to download

-
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI CA) has released the admit cards for its November Exam 2022. The admit cards are available on their official website: icai.org.
The candidates can download their ICAI CA admit cards by entering the login ID, which is communicated in the registration email, along with the password.
The ICAI CA November Exam 2022 will be conducted in offline mode.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download the ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022:
- Log on to ICAI CA’s official website: icai.org
- Once you hand on the homepage, look for the "ICAI CA November Admit Card" link.
- The link will direct you to a new page wherein you can login your credentials.
- Enter the login ID and the password received in the email
- Click submit
- Once your ICAI CA Admit Card 2022 is displayed, download it and take a printout of the same.
While the CA Intermediate is scheduled to be held from November 2 to November 17, 2022.
The ICAI CA 2022 Inter Admit card can be downloaded through this direct link: https://cdn3.tcsion.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1666/71729/login.html
The ICAI CA 2022 Final Admit card can be downloaded through this direct link: https://cdn3.tcsion.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1666/71730/login.html
The ICAI CA Foundation 2022 December exams, paper 1 and paper 2, will be held on December 14, 16, 18, and 20.
