JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Nearly 59k students secure admission in DU colleges in first round
Business Standard

ICAI CA Nov exam 2022 admit cards out; check for direct links to download

The ICAI CA November Exam 2022 will be conducted in offline mode

Topics
ICAI | chartered accountants | Admit Card

BS Web Team 

entrance exam
Representative Image

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI CA) has released the admit cards for its November Exam 2022. The admit cards are available on their official website: icai.org.

The candidates can download their ICAI CA admit cards by entering the login ID, which is communicated in the registration email, along with the password.

The ICAI CA November Exam 2022 will be conducted in offline mode.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download the ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022:

  1. Log on to ICAI CA’s official website: icai.org
  2. Once you hand on the homepage, look for the "ICAI CA November Admit Card" link.
  3. The link will direct you to a new page wherein you can login your credentials.
  4. Enter the login ID and the password received in the email
  5. Click submit
  6. Once your ICAI CA Admit Card 2022 is displayed, download it and take a printout of the same.
ICAI CA Final November 2022 exams will be conducted from November 1 to November 16, 2022, according to the schedule.

While the CA Intermediate is scheduled to be held from November 2 to November 17, 2022.

The ICAI CA 2022 Inter Admit card can be downloaded through this direct link: https://cdn3.tcsion.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1666/71729/login.html

The ICAI CA 2022 Final Admit card can be downloaded through this direct link: https://cdn3.tcsion.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1666/71730/login.html

The ICAI CA Foundation 2022 December exams, paper 1 and paper 2, will be held on December 14, 16, 18, and 20.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 22:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY