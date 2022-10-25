ICAI CA Nov exam 2022 admit cards out; check for direct links to download

The Institute of of India ( CA) has released the admit cards for its November Exam 2022. The admit cards are available on their official website: .org.

The candidates can download their CA admit cards by entering the login ID, which is communicated in the registration email, along with the password.

The ICAI CA November Exam 2022 will be conducted in offline mode.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download the ICAI CA November 2022:

Log on to ICAI CA’s official website: icai.org Once you hand on the homepage, look for the "ICAI CA November Admit Card" link. The link will direct you to a new page wherein you can login your credentials. Enter the login ID and the password received in the email Click submit Once your ICAI CA 2022 is displayed, download it and take a printout of the same.

ICAI CA Final November 2022 exams will be conducted from November 1 to November 16, 2022, according to the schedule.

While the CA Intermediate is scheduled to be held from November 2 to November 17, 2022.

The ICAI CA 2022 Inter can be downloaded through this direct link: https://cdn3.tcsion.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1666/71729/login.html



The ICAI CA 2022 Final Admit card can be downloaded through this direct link: https://cdn3.tcsion.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1666/71730/login.html



The ICAI CA Foundation 2022 December exams, paper 1 and paper 2, will be held on December 14, 16, 18, and 20.