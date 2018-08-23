ICMAI CMA 2018 result declared: Here's how to download your results

-
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the CMA examination in its official website icmai.in
Candidates who appeared for the examination held in June 2018 can now check the results on the official website or click on the two servers mentioned below:
http://www.examicmai.in or http://www.examicmai.org.
Here are the steps to check the results for CMA examination:
Step 1: Go to the official webiste of ICMAI i.e icmai.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'CMA results 2018'
Step 3: Enter your registration number, and other related details
Step 4: Check your roll number in the list given below
Step 5: Save your results for further references
About ICMAI Institute:
Institute of Cost Accountants of India conducts examinations every year for the post of cost accountants and chartered accountants in the country. It is the only licensing cum regulating body of Cost & Management Accountancy profession in India. The purpose of the foundation is to develop an regulate the Cost and Management Accountancy profession in India.