ICSE class 10th result to be out on July 17; here's how to check your marks

The Indian Certificate of Secondary (ICSE) will release the on July 17 at 5 pm, board secretary Gerry Arathoon announced on Saturday.

The candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations will be marked absent and their results will not be declared, he said.

The ICSE class 10 board exams were officially held from April 25 to May 20. The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate and overall to get pass in the ICSE exams.

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations.

The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers," he added.

For the first time, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year. While semester one examination were held in November-December, 2021, the second semester exams were held this year.

The students can check the ICSE results using their roll number and date of birth.