IIM Ahmedabad back in top 50 of FT Executive Education Rankings 2022

After missing out in the global list in the previous edition, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad broke into the top 50 in the latest Executive Rankings for 2022 of the Financial Times (FT).

was ranked 47th in the rankings that compiles a list of top executive providers through short as well as flagship advanced, general management and customised programmes. The premier business school (B-school) was ranked 58th in the 2020 edition of the ranking while it did not feature in 2021.

However, the (ISB) did not find any place in this year's ranking after being ranked at the 55th place in FT Executive Rankings for 2021.

was the second-best representation from India at 59th place, down from 56th place in the 2021 edition of the rankings. Similarly, IIM Bangalore too fell by three places to rank 60th position in the latest rankings, down from 57th last year.

However, among parameters such as course design and quality of participants, was ranked at 46th and 49th places, respectively. On the other hand, and IIM Bangalore were ranked 60 and 55 for their course design while for quality of participants, the two Indian B-schools were ranked at 57th and 62nd places, respectively.

Commenting on the institute's performance in global rankings, G. Shainesh, Professor Marketing and Chairperson of Executive Education Programs at IIM Bangalore said that even as the world emerged from the pandemic, it was time to take fresh guard. "FT’s global ranking provides the perfect springboard to take our executive education programs to the next level," said Shainesh.

According to IIM Bangalore's Chief Programme Officer for Executive Education Programmes, Madan Mohan Raj, the institute was among the first to offer live, online classes even as the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital in all industry verticals, including executive education.

"IIMB was already well established in the digital learning space with over 50 massive open online courses (MOOCs) on offer. Our strength in digital learning helps us reach a large audience in India and abroad. "We offer new programmes, in blended and hybrid modes," said Mohan Raj.

Like other top B-schools, IIM Bangalore offers over two hundred executive education certificate programs in a year and engages with six thousand participants through both customized and open enrollment.