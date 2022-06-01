IISc among top 50 in THE Asia University Rankings, three others in top-100

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) continued to be the best institute from the country, being ranked at 42nd place in the latest Asia University Rankings 2022 by Times Higher (THE).

Following IISc in the top 100 institutions from Asia were JSS Academy of Higher and Research debuting at 65th place, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar at 68th rank and IIT Indore at 87th place.

With 71 institutions as against 63 last year, India was the third most-represented country, behind Japan and mainland China. Further, there were 17 Indian universities in the top 200, down from 18 last year. Of the 14 that were ranked in both years, eight improved their rankings.

Comprised of 616 universities from 31 countries and territories, the list highlights the dynamism and strength of higher across the Asian continent.

China is home to the continent’s top two universities for the third consecutive year, with Tsinghua and Peking universities holding on to first and second place, respectively. Japan is the most-represented nation again this year, with 118 institutions, up from 116 last year.

Moreover, a Palestinian university is ranked for the first time and Saudi Arabia has increased its representation in the top 100 from four to six institutions.

According to Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, THE, spun out from its World University Rankings, the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings looks to provide a closer focus on the Asian context. Based on a comprehensive, balanced and rigorous set of performance indicators available, the rankings' methodology comprises 13 separate metrics used to assess research-intensive universities in the round.

"Once again, this new dataset shows the extraordinarily diverse range of excellence across the Asian continent – with 31 Asian nations/regions making the list, and with successes in all corners of the continent. The data demonstrate that Asia is perhaps the most exciting and most dynamic continent for higher education, research and innovation in the world today," said Baty.



