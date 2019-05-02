JUST IN
IIT Indore pips older peers to feature in top 50 Asia University Rankings

Times Higher Education ranking sees IISc Bengaluru maintain lead at 29th position

Vinay Umarji  |  Ahmedabad 

According to IIT Indore, the institute has emerged as the best in India as far as citation impact is concerned in the latest Asia University Rankings 2019, scoring higher by a huge margin than other institutes

The second generation Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has yet again pipped its older peers like IIT Bombay, Delhi, and Madras to be the only IIT to rank in the top 50 Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings.

The latest rankings, however, have seen the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru maintain its lead position at 29th, same as last year. On the other hand, IIT Bombay which ranked 44 last year, fell 10 places to be ranked at 54th position this year.

The other institute to debut along with IIT Indore is Mysore-based JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at 62nd position. Among the older IITs, while IIT Roorkee rose from 65th position last year to 54th this year, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Delhi fell from 60, 81 and 86 ranks to 76, 82 and 91 ranks this year, respectively.

THE's Asia University Ranking 2019 utilizes the same five broad parameters as used in the overall World University Rankings though weightage is calibrated and adjusted. Among these, teaching carries a weightage of 25 per cent, while research and citations each carry weightage of 30 per cent, followed by international outreach and industry income carrying 7.5 per cent weightage each.

Of the total 100, IIT Indore has been judged across all the above-mentioned performance indicators with an overall score of 44.8, with individual scores of 29.8 in teaching, 25.1 in research, 86.5 in citations, 18.2 in international outreach and 34 in industry income.

According to IIT Indore, the institute has emerged as the best in India as far as citation impact is concerned in the latest THE Asia University Rankings 2019, scoring higher by a huge margin than other institutes. The results have come on the back of active engagement in both fundamental and interdisciplinary research, according to IIT Indore director Pradeep Mathur.

"At IIT Indore, we are very keen and determined on maintaining one of the fastest growing research profiles. The institute will strive to continue with its strategy of hiring the very best faculty members from the top institutions across the world, conduct its teaching with a large focus on research and have the most modern laboratories and facilities for its researchers. We will keep working diligently and maintain our upward growth trajectory, in the days to come," Mathur added.

In November 2018, IIT Indore made its debut in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019 in the 351-400 band, ranking second only to the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and outperforming older peers such as IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, and IIT Madras.
University 2019 2018
IISc 29 29
IIT Indore 50 NR
IIT Bombay 54 44
IIT Roorkee 54 65
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research 62 NR
IIT Kharagpur 76 60
IIT Kanpur 82 81
IIT Delhi 91 86

Source: Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2019
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 12:43 IST

