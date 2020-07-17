IITs to relax admission criterion of 75% marks in class 12: HRD Minister

-
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) have decided to relax admission criterion this year in view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.
"Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced), 2020 qualified candidates, this time.
"Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained," the minister said in a series of tweets.
For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations, he tweeted.