JAC Jharkhand Board 12th result 2019 out: Steps to download marksheet

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th results 2019: JAC Jharkhand Board 12th results 2019 have been declared. JAC Jharkhand Board declared the results for the 2019 batch today on its official website: jac.nic.in.
Students who appeared for the JAC Jharkhand Board 12th exams 2019 can also view their result on third-party websites like: examresults.net, since the official site could crash owing to heavy search traffic.
The Jharkhand Academic Council Board had conducted the Annual Intermediate (Science) Examination - 2019 and Annual Intermediate (Commerce) Examination - 2019.
Here's a step-by-step guide to check and download JAC Jharkhand Board 12th result 2019:
1. Open any of the official websites - jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com
2. Find and click on these links: Annual Intermediate (Science) Examination - 2019 and Annual Intermediate (Commerce) Examination - 2019
3. Click on the result link
4. Enter asked credentials and submit
5. Save the page once your result appears on the screen
6. Take a print out of the JAC Jharkhand Board 12th result 2019 for future reference