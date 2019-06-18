JEMAT result 2019 declared at wbut.ac.in; steps to download your score

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal, released the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) result 2019 today. Students can check the result at the official websites, wbut.ac.in and examflix.in.

This year, thousands of candidates appeared in the MBA entrance test for colleges in West Bengal. was conducted on June 2, 2019, in two sessions. The counselling schedule will be released by the conducting body soon. JEMAT 2019 is a state-level MBA entrance exam for admission to almost 197 MBA colleges and B-schools in West Bengal.

Steps to download JEMAT result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website, wbut.ac.in . Click on the link JEMAT 2019 Result



Step 2: Enter asked credentials



Step 3: Click on ‘Get Result’ Button



Step 4: Download the result