JEMAT result 2019 declared at wbut.ac.in; steps to download your score

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai University admission 2019: First merit list released at mu.ac.in
IPU Result 2019 declared: Here's how you can check your marks
VITMEE 2019 Result releases today on vit.ac.in: All you need to know here
Delhi University likely to conduct entrance exams for UG students from 2019
WBCHSE 12th result declared: 86% pass, know steps to download marks
-
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal, released the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) result 2019 today. Students can check the JEMAT result at the official websites, wbut.ac.in and jemat.examflix.in.
This year, thousands of candidates appeared in the MBA entrance test for colleges in West Bengal. JEMAT was conducted on June 2, 2019, in two sessions. The counselling schedule will be released by the conducting body soon. JEMAT 2019 is a state-level MBA entrance exam for admission to almost 197 MBA colleges and B-schools in West Bengal.
Steps to download JEMAT result 2019:
Step 1: Go to the official website, wbut.ac.in . Click on the link JEMAT 2019 Result
Step 2: Enter asked credentials
Step 3: Click on ‘Get Result’ Button
Step 4: Download the result