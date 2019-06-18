JEMAT result 2019 declared at wbut.ac.in; steps to download your score

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal, released the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) result 2019 today. Students can check the JEMAT result at the official websites, wbut.ac.in and jemat.examflix.in.

This year, thousands of candidates appeared in the MBA entrance test for colleges in West Bengal. JEMAT was conducted on June 2, 2019, in two sessions. The counselling schedule will be released by the conducting body soon. JEMAT 2019 is a state-level MBA entrance exam for admission to almost 197 MBA colleges and B-schools in West Bengal.

Steps to download JEMAT result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website, wbut.ac.in . Click on the link JEMAT 2019 Result

Step 2: Enter asked credentials

Step 3: Click on ‘Get Result’ Button

Step 4: Download the result
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 21:28 IST

