Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences wins UNESCO's Int'l Literacy Prize

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), a fully free residential institution to 30,000 tribal children, was conferred with International Prize 2022 on Wednesday.

Other than the highest global recognition, the institute received a medal, a diploma and an endowment of $20,000 at a ceremony organised by in Côte d’Ivoire (West Africa). Every year, the International Prizes focus on a specific theme. This year, the spotlight was on Transforming Learning Spaces.

As a grassroots organisation aimed at nation-building, KISS became the fifth recipient from India and the only one in Odisha till date to receive the recognition.

"It is also the third among the Indian non-profit NGOs and first Indian tribal based organisation to be conferred with this award, which is a matter of pride for India," said Achyuta Samanta, founder, KISS.

Founded in 1993 with 125 students, it is a not-for-profit organisation headquartered in Bhubaneswar. It is one of world's largest educational institution for tribal children, collaborating with various UN bodies and international organisations.

The award was bestowed on the occasion of International Literacy Day, celebrated to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society.

According to Ministry of Tribal Affairs Annual Report 2021-22, the literacy rate for the total increased from 64.8 per cent in 2001 to 73 per cent in 2011. There is a gap of about 14 percentage points in the literacy rate of Scheduled Tribes (STs), compared to the all-India literacy rate.

Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Kerala have shown a gap of more than 18 percentage points in literacy rate of STs, in comparison with the total population during 2011. However, all states registered a decline in literacy rate between 2001 and 2011.