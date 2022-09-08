Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences wins UNESCO's Int'l Literacy Prize

-
ALSO READ
As Ukrainian soup borscht gets Unesco tag, a look at what it really means
How did India pull off a successful Chess Olympiad?
Nehru to 'Gandhi': The history of the iconic Ashok Hotel in New Delhi
What the UNESCO heritage tag could mean for the Durga Puja ecosystem
Only DA change, no plans for setting up 8th Pay Commission, says govt
-
Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), a fully free residential education institution to 30,000 tribal children, was conferred with UNESCO International Literacy Prize 2022 on Wednesday.
Other than the highest global recognition, the institute received a medal, a diploma and an endowment of $20,000 at a ceremony organised by UNESCO in Côte d’Ivoire (West Africa). Every year, the UNESCO International Literacy Prizes focus on a specific theme. This year, the spotlight was on Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces.
As a grassroots organisation aimed at nation-building, KISS became the fifth recipient from India and the only one in Odisha till date to receive the recognition.
"It is also the third among the Indian non-profit NGOs and first Indian tribal based organisation to be conferred with this award, which is a matter of pride for India," said Achyuta Samanta, founder, KISS.
Founded in 1993 with 125 students, it is a not-for-profit organisation headquartered in Bhubaneswar. It is one of world's largest educational institution for tribal children, collaborating with various UN bodies and international organisations.
The award was bestowed on the occasion of International Literacy Day, celebrated to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society.
According to Ministry of Tribal Affairs Annual Report 2021-22, the literacy rate for the total Indian population increased from 64.8 per cent in 2001 to 73 per cent in 2011. There is a gap of about 14 percentage points in the literacy rate of Scheduled Tribes (STs), compared to the all-India literacy rate.
Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Kerala have shown a gap of more than 18 percentage points in literacy rate of STs, in comparison with the total population during 2011. However, all states registered a decline in literacy rate between 2001 and 2011.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor