Karnataka CET 2022 result to be out on July 30; check the details here

Karnataka's Minister of Higher Education, Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, on Monday announced the date of result for Common Entrance Test (KCET). As per the announcement made by the minister, the KCET result is slated to be declared on July 30, 2022.

Once the KCET 2022 result is released, it will be made available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Students who appeared for KCET 2022 will be able to check their results by using their application number. The students will also need their date of birth along with application number to log into the candidate portal and view result.

Announcing the result on Twitter, Ashwathnarayan said, “#KCET2022 results will be announced on July 30. CBSE, ICSE Candidates from class 12 can upload their marks on the KEA website by July 26 (sic).”

Conducted by Examinations Authority (KEA), KCET was held from July 16 to July 18, 2022. The exam is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate courses including pharmacy, engineering, and other professional courses in various state colleges of Karnataka.



Along with the KCET 2022 result, the KCET Final Answer Key will also be made available to the students. After the results of Class 12 were announced, KEA has asked the students of Class 12 of the CBSE and ISC board to upload their marks on the portal.