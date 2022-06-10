Meghalaya Board Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th Arts results out now

Board of School declared the results of SSLC, HSSLC results on Wednesday, and the board will announce the results of Class 10, 12 Arts during the official hours. Students can check their results on the official website, i.e., megresults.nic.in.

The Class 10 board exams were held from March 24 this year to April 6. While, class 12 results were conducted from March 25 to April 21, 2022.

Candidates can check their results on the official website of the board, mbose.in, after entering the login details on their admit card.

While students can also check their MBOSE Class 10, 12 result on megresults.nic.in, the whole booklet will be available to download from the official website of Meghalaya board. The results will not be displayed in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong.

Overall pass percentage of Meghalaya Class 10 result 2022 is 56.96 percent, as in total 32,678 students have passed the exams.

Meghalaya Class 12 result 2022 overall pass percentage is 81.17 per cent this year, out of which 86.89 per cent are regular students, 45.22 per cent are non-regular.

Here is how you can check your results:

Step 1: Go to the official websites of Meghalaya Board of School Education, i.e., mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

Step 2: At the homepage, click on 'SSLC Results 2022' or 'HSSLC Arts Result 2022'

Step 3: Log in using your credentials

Step 4: Your MBOSE Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th will now display on your screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.