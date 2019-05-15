MP 12th result, MP 10th result 2019 declared on mpbse.nic.in; 72.37% pass

MP Board result: The Board of Secondary (MPBSE) has released MP 10th result 2019 and MP 12th result 2019. Students can check their marks on the official websites of the MPBSE: and MP 10th and 12th students can also check results on mpbse.mponline.gov.in, examresult.net.

The Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination or Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal and Board of Secondary (MPBSE) conducted 10th and 12th Board exams from March 1 to March 27.

Nearly 2 million students appeared for MP 10th and 12th exams in 2019, out of which 1.1 million gave MP Board 10th exam.



MP 12th result topper 2019:



Among districts, Dewas has topped in class 12. The science topper is Arya Jain and commerce is Vivek Gupta while Drashti Sanodiya has topped humanities stream with (479/500) score. Class 12 pass percentage stands at 72.37 per cent.



MP 12th Result 2019: Steps to check +2 result 2019

— Visit official website mpresults.nic.in

— On homepage fins a MP 12th Result 2019’ tab and click it

— Enter the required details like roll number/date of birth

— Click on submit button

— On the screen the MP Board 12th result 2019 will be shown.

— Download and keep the printout for future reference

Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2019 through SMS

— Type a SMS in this style - MPBSE12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Once the message is sent, shortly you will receive the 2019 MP 12th Result in your phone’s inbox.

MP 10th Result 2019: Steps to check your score

— Visit official website mpresults.nic.in

— On homepage, find 'MP 10th Result 2019’ tab and click it

— Enter the required details like roll number/date of birth

— Click on submit button

— The MP Board 12th result 2019 will be shown on the screen

— Download and keep the printout for future reference





Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2019 through SMS

— Type the SMS in this style - MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Once the message is sent, shortly you will receive the 2019 MP 10th Result in your phone’s inbox.

Apart from the official websites, the results can be expected from third party portals like examresults, jagran josh and indiaresults etc.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.



