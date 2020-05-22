MPBSE 12th new time table: Exam from June 9; know important guidelines

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary has announced new time table for 12th board exams. As per the MPBSE 12th new time table, the exams will be conducted from June 9 to 15. Earlier, the government decided not to conduct the pending exams of class 10. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through his tweet mentioned that the merit list of class 10 will be prepared on the basis of the examinations held. “For the canceled subjects, the students will get the remark ‘pass’ on their marksheets,” the CM had tweeted.

Here's what you must know

Guidelines for MPBSE 12th exam

The board has given a set of guidelines to follow the social distancing norms amid coronavirus scare. The students will be allowed in the examination centres wearing masks, and the sitting arrangements will be made keeping a distance of two metres.

List of subjects for which MP Board exams will be conducted are

Biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science bookkeeping, and accountancy, business economics, corporate production and horticulture, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and fishery still life and design, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, element of science, first, second and third vocational courses.

The exams will begin with higher mathematics and geography, and conclude with chemistry and history of art exam on June 16.

About MPBSE

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.