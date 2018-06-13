NEET 2018 counselling: Round 1 schedule on mcc.nic.in; check details here

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - (UG), 2018 counselling on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The counselling will start today from 5 pm.

The had announced the result and cut-off of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018, on June 4, in which around 714,000 candidates have managed to cross the cut-off mark set by



Candidates who have scored a minimum of 50th percentage (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for General-PH) will be eligible for 2018 counselling round.



Click here for the detailed schedule of all the rounds of NEET 2018 (UG) counselling

The payment gate for the first round of counselling will be open till June 19, 12 noon and the registration fees is non-refundable.

The following is the detailed schedule for all the rounds of 2018 counselling:



NEET 2018: Round 1

Registration, payment and choice of filling: June 13, 2018 to June 18, 2018, until 5 pm



(Payment facility will be available till July 9, 2018 till 12:00 noon)

Choice filling/locking: June 19, 2018 (10:00 am to 5:00 pm as per server time)

Processing of seat allotment: June 20, 2018 to June 21, 2018

Result: June 22, 2018

Reporting: June 23, 2018 to July 03, 2018





NEET 2018: Round 2



Registration, payment and choice of filling: July 6 to July 8, until 5 pm



(Payment facility will be available till August 15, 2018 12 noon)



Choice filling/locking: July 9, 2018(10:00 am to 5:00 pm as per server time)



Processing of seat allotment: July 10, 2018 to July 11, 2018



Result: July 12, 2018



Reporting: July 13, 2018 to July 22, 2018



Display of Seat Matrix for Mop-up: August 10, 2018 to August 11, 2018



Mop-up round



Registration, choice filling and payment: August 12, 2018, to August 14, 2018(until 5 pm)



Choice filling/locking: August 15, 2018(10:00 am to 5:00 pm as per server time)



Processing of seat allotment: August 16, 2018



Result: August 17, 2018



Reporting: August 18, 2018 to August 26, 2018

After holding the two-round counselling the MCC will organise the mop-up round from August 12, 2018.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)/ will conduct the counselling. The counselling will be conducted for admissions to 15 per cent All India Quota seats in Government medical and across all states (except Jammu & Kashmir), 100 per cent seats in deemed and central universities, seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats at the Armed Forces (AFMC), Pune.