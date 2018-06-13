NEET 2018 counselling: Round 1 schedule on mcc.nic.in; check details here

-
ALSO READ
CBSE NEET 2018 sees 1.3 mn aspirants; SC reserves order on anti-quota plea
NEET 2018 exam: Physics paper tougher, lengthier than Biology, say students
NEET: SC refuses students' petition against fixed upper age limit
CBSE NEET exam admit card: From dress code to key dates, all details here
CBSE NEET admit cards to be out soon: Here's how you can download it
The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - NEET (UG), 2018 counselling on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The counselling will start today from 5 pm.
The Central Board of Secondary Education had announced the result and cut-off of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018, on June 4, in which around 714,000 candidates have managed to cross the cut-off mark set by CBSE.
Candidates who have scored a minimum of 50th percentage (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for General-PH) will be eligible for NEET 2018 counselling round.
Click here for the detailed schedule of all the rounds of NEET 2018 (UG) counselling
The payment gate for the first round of counselling will be open till June 19, 12 noon and the registration fees is non-refundable.
The following is the detailed schedule for all the rounds of NEET 2018 counselling:
NEET 2018: Round 1
Registration, payment and choice of filling: June 13, 2018 to June 18, 2018, until 5 pm
(Payment facility will be available till July 9, 2018 till 12:00 noon)
Choice filling/locking: June 19, 2018 (10:00 am to 5:00 pm as per server time)
Processing of seat allotment: June 20, 2018 to June 21, 2018
Result: June 22, 2018
Reporting: June 23, 2018 to July 03, 2018
NEET 2018: Round 2
Registration, payment and choice of filling: July 6 to July 8, until 5 pm
(Payment facility will be available till August 15, 2018 12 noon)
Choice filling/locking: July 9, 2018(10:00 am to 5:00 pm as per server time)
Processing of seat allotment: July 10, 2018 to July 11, 2018
Result: July 12, 2018
Reporting: July 13, 2018 to July 22, 2018
Display of Seat Matrix for Mop-up: August 10, 2018 to August 11, 2018
Mop-up round
Registration, choice filling and payment: August 12, 2018, to August 14, 2018(until 5 pm)
Choice filling/locking: August 15, 2018(10:00 am to 5:00 pm as per server time)
Processing of seat allotment: August 16, 2018
Result: August 17, 2018
Reporting: August 18, 2018 to August 26, 2018
After holding the two-round counselling the MCC will organise the mop-up round from August 12, 2018.Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)/Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET 2018 counselling. The counselling will be conducted for admissions to 15 per cent All India Quota seats in Government medical and dental colleges across all states (except Jammu & Kashmir), 100 per cent seats in deemed and central universities, seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune.