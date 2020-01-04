NEET 2020: NTA extends NEET UG registration deadline; how to apply online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for online registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. According to the notification released by NTA, the last date to apply for 2020 is now January 6.

Candidates must visit the official website - ntaneet.nic.in and fill up the registration form.





Steps to register for 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website - ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Online submission for application for 2020’

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 5: Fill in details and click on 'submit'

Step 7: Pay the NEET 2020 registration fee

NEET 2020 schedule

— According to NTA, NEET 2020 admit card is expected to be relased by March 27, 2020.

— NEET 2020 exam date: May 3, 2020.

— Tentative date of result: June 4, 2020

What you must know about NEET exam

Do note that NEET 2020 is now the only undergraduate level medical entrance examination in the country.

The applicants who pass the NEET exam are eligible to apply to MBBS and other courses. The examination is required for admissions to all medical/ dental seats in the country, including in AIIMS, JIPMER, private medical colleges, state-run medical colleges, AFMC, ESIC, etc.