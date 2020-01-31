JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Indian students' intake in US colleges increased in 2018, says report
Business Standard

NEET PG 2020 result declared on nbe.edu.in; Check cut off and other details

NEET PG Result: The candidates would be able to access their NEET PG 2020 individual score card from the website once it's released by the exam authority

BS Web Team 

Exam, results, students, college

NEET PG 2020 Result: The National Board of Examinations has declared the NEET PG 2020 result for the January session. Candidates can check NEET PG 2020 Result on the official website, nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG examination was conducted on January 5. Individual score card of candidates will be released by February 3. The candidates would be able to access their NEET PG 2020 individual score card from the website once it's released by the exam authority.

How to check NEET PG Result 2020

1. Visit the official website nbe.edu.in

2. Click on 'Result' link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. NEET PG Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference.

Click here to get direct link to download the NEET PG Result 2020

About NEET

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is an entrance examination in India for students who wish to study undergraduate or postgraduate medical courses (MBBS) and dental courses (BDS) in government or private medical colleges and dental colleges in the country.

About NBE

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India), and established in 1975 as a society under the Delhi Society Registration Act to standardise post-graduate medical education and examination in India.
First Published: Fri, January 31 2020. 08:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY