NEET-PG 2022 result out: How to download your score card, other details

The result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, PG 2022 has been declared today. The National Board of (NBE) declared the PG 2022 result in record 10 days time period. The examination for the same was conducted on May 21, 2022, and the result is now available on nbe.edu.in. The cut-offs for PG 2022 have also been released. The merit list for the same would however be released separately by the National Board of Education, candidates can download their individual scorecards from the official website nbe.edu.in on or after June 8, 2022.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was held on May 21 at 849 centres. A total of 182,318 candidates had taken the exam.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing the results in record 10 days.

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce that the results for NEET PG 2022 have been declared. He wrote "NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule."





NEET-PG result is out!



I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours.



I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.



Check your result at https://t.co/Fbmm0s9vCP — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 1, 2022

Here is how you can check your NEET PG 2022 result:

1. Visit the official website nbe.edu.in and click on NEET PG

2. On the page, click on the Results link

3. On the new window, enter your details, including your registration number and click on submit to view your NEET PG 2022 result.