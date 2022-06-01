NEET-PG 2022 result out: How to download your score card, other details

-
ALSO READ
Postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks: Health Ministry tells NBE
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Understand EWS, OBC quota and what SC order means
MP Board 10th result 2022 out on mpbse.nic.in; get direct download link
MP Board 12th result 2022 declared on mpbse.nic.in: Steps to download marks
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
-
The result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 has been declared today. The National Board of Education (NBE) declared the NEET PG 2022 result in record 10 days time period. The examination for the same was conducted on May 21, 2022, and the result is now available on nbe.edu.in. The cut-offs for NEET PG 2022 have also been released. The merit list for the same would however be released separately by the National Board of Education, candidates can download their individual scorecards from the official website nbe.edu.in on or after June 8, 2022.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was held on May 21 at 849 centres. A total of 182,318 candidates had taken the exam.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing the results in record 10 days.
Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce that the results for NEET PG 2022 have been declared. He wrote "NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule."
NEET-PG result is out!— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 1, 2022
I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours.
I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.
Check your result at https://t.co/Fbmm0s9vCP
Here is how you can check your NEET PG 2022 result:
1. Visit the official website nbe.edu.in and click on NEET PG
2. On the page, click on the Results link
3. On the new window, enter your details, including your registration number and click on submit to view your NEET PG 2022 result.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor