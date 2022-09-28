NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to be declared today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will on Wednesday announce the final allotment results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate ( PG) 2022 counselling round 1 online. Candidates who registered in the first round of counselling for PG 2022 can view the seat allotment results at mcc.nic.in.

The MCC on Tuesday, September 27, had announced the provisional allotment results. The MCC on its website said, “The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law. The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.”

Candidates who will be selected in the first round of PG counselling will have a six-day window from September 29 to October 6 to report to the allotted institution and take admissions. The registrations for the NEET PG counselling round 2 will start on October 10.

Here's how you can check NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result:

Go to the official website of MCC, at mcc.nic.in Click on 'PG Medical Counselling' Under the current events section, click on the link for the final seat allotment result

After the final seat allotment,the result will be released officially. Candidates will be able to download their allotment letter from the website.