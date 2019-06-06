Online admission process for Plus Two courses in Odisha to start today

Odisha Plus Two admission: The procedure of online admissions into higher secondary schools for Plus Two courses across streams in Odisha is scheduled to start from June 6. The students who have cleared the high school certificate (HSC) examination are eligible to apply for the Plus Two courses.

According to Directorate of Higher Secondary (DHSE) Odisha’s official notification, students can fill the (CAF) through online mode only as offline applications will not be accepted this year. The online process for the Plus Two admission will continue till June 20.

The candidates are advised to visit the official website of (SAMS) - http://www.samsodisha.gov.in/ to submit the online application for admission to Plus Two courses from 11 am tomorrow. The students can pay the application fee through online method only and take the print out of application form and payment receipt.

Students are supposed to submit the printed copy of the (CAF) at any (SAMS) across the state till June 21.

The online registration on the website will be through an OTP (One Time Password) process for which, mobile number and email address are very important.

Around 379,537 students had appeared for the Plus Two examinations in four streams including science, arts, commerce and vocational, said a TOI report.

The merit list of the first selection will release at 11 am on June 26. The admission process for the selected students from the first list will conducted from June 28 to July 2. The merit list of the second selection will be out on July 28, the admission process for which will be held from July 9 to July 11. The whole admission process will be completed by July 23 and the classes will begin from July 24, according to a notification issued by the Directorate of Higher Secondary

If students face any problem in filling the (CAF) for Plus Two admissions, they can talk to the authorities concerned through a toll free number 18003456770.