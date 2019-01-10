Pvt colleges to study legality of quota move amid fears of dip in quality

Banking on the Supreme Court rulings on reservations in the past, private aided- and non-aided higher education institutions intend to weigh the legality of the Centre’s move to push for a 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker among the general category.

On Wednesday, the central government presented the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha that provides reservation for economically weaker students among the general category, in higher educational institutions including private institutions, after the same was cleared in ...