RBSE 10th Result 2019 to be out today; check steps to download marks

RBSE 10th Result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary (RBSE or BSER) will declare the or class on June 3 (Monday) at 11 am.

Candidates can check the RBSE on the official websites i.e rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

More than 1.1 million students had attempted the class 10 exams this year.

Here is how you can check your RBSE 10th result

Step 1: Go to the office website rajresults.nic.in

For a direct link, click here http://rajresults.nic.in/

Step 2: On the given homepage, click on the 'RBSE 10th Result 2019' tab

Step 3: Enter your details including roll numbers, date of birth and others

Step 4: Click on submit button.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

It is advisible for students to download the result and take a print or email for further reference.

Rajasthan Board class 10 results: How to know your scores via SMS

Type: RESULTRAJ10A<Roll number> and send it to 56263

Your overall will be in your message inbox.

Get your via app:

Students can also check the results through mobile-based applications available at the google play store.

For this service, candidates have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile-apps. After the results are out, students can check their result