JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

DU Postgraduate 2019 admissions begin today: Know process, steps

Odisha +2 result 2019 to be declared today: Here's how to download marks
Business Standard

RBSE 10th Result 2019 to be out today; check steps to download marks

The Rajasthan board Class 10th result 2019 will be announced on June 3 at 11 am. Here are steps to download marks

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

results
Photo: Shutterstock.com

RBSE 10th Result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) will declare the RBSE 10th result 2019 or class on June 3 (Monday) at 11 am.

Candidates can check the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 on the official websites i.e rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

More than 1.1 million students had attempted the class 10 exams this year.

Here is how you can check your RBSE 10th result

Step 1: Go to the office website rajresults.nic.in

For a direct link, click here http://rajresults.nic.in/

Step 2: On the given homepage, click on the 'RBSE 10th Result 2019' tab

Step 3: Enter your details including roll numbers, date of birth and others

Step 4: Click on submit button.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

It is advisible for students to download the result and take a print or email for further reference.

Rajasthan Board class 10 results: How to know your scores via SMS

Type: RESULTRAJ10A<Roll number> and send it to 56263

Your overall RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be in your message inbox.

Get your RBSE 10th result 2019 via app:

Students can also check the results through mobile-based applications available at the google play store.

For this service, candidates have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile-apps. After the results are out, students can check their result
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 07:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY